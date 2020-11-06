Man shot after stealing state trooper’s vehicle, deputies say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a traffic stop that ended in an officer-involved shooting.

Captain Tyree Jones of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office says a state trooper made an afternoon traffic stop on Camilla Drive.

Master Sergeant Kervin Stewart says the driver then pulled out a gun and got into the trooper’s vehicle and drove off.

The trooper fired several shots, hitting the suspect several times.

The suspect stopped around Cedar Lane and Terry Road. The driver’s condition was not immediately known.

WLBT saw bullet holes in the state trooper’s vehicle.

