Advertisement

Man shot after stealing state trooper’s vehicle, deputies say

The Hinds Co. Sheriff's Dept. and Miss. Highway Patrol are investigating the alleged theft of a state trooper's car.
The Hinds Co. Sheriff's Dept. and Miss. Highway Patrol are investigating the alleged theft of a state trooper's car.(WLBT)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a traffic stop that ended in an officer-involved shooting.

Captain Tyree Jones of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office says a state trooper made an afternoon traffic stop on Camilla Drive.

Master Sergeant Kervin Stewart says the driver then pulled out a gun and got into the trooper’s vehicle and drove off.

The trooper fired several shots, hitting the suspect several times.

The suspect stopped around Cedar Lane and Terry Road. The driver’s condition was not immediately known.

WLBT saw bullet holes in the state trooper’s vehicle.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD searching for escapee
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 4, 2020
Breaking down Initiative 65 and Initiative 65A for medical marijuana
Next steps for Initiative 65

Latest News

Senator-elect Tuberville meets with Alabama’s governor
Gov. Reeves rebukes idea of early, mail-in voting in Mississippi: ‘Too much chaos’
Mississippi inmate dies in prison
County Road 11: Salvation Army Angel Tree