Graveside services for Mrs. Betty Cameron will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Archusa Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Quitman. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Cameron, 85, of Quitman, who died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her residence. A viewing will be one hour prior to services at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Chapel, Quitman.

