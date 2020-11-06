Advertisement

Rapper King Von among 3 killed in Atlanta shooting

Investigators in Georgia say Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in an early shooting Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded.
Investigators in Georgia say Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in an early shooting Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Investigators in Georgia say Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in an early shooting Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says King Von, whose real name is Dayvon Bennett, was with a group of men at the Monaco Hookah Lounge.

When they arrived, two men approached the group in the parking lot and an argument escalated to gunfire.

On- and off-duty Atlanta police responded.

Six men were ultimately shot. Three are being treated for their injuries.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in Meridian
Meridian SWAT team ends standoff with jail escapee
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 5, 2020
Gov. Ivey extends Safer at Home order until December
Analysis: Mississippi U.S. Senate race

Latest News

Mississippi Republicans back Trump on ballot challenges
Seventeen arrested in Neshoba County drug bust
Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene
Eta back to sea as Central America tallies damages and dead