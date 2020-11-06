Seventeen arrested in Neshoba County drug bust

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Multiple law enforcement agencies in Neshoba County completed a narcotics roundup Thursday night.

The major drug bust nets 17 arrests including accused meth dealers.

Law enforcement officials say they started an investigation a year ago based on complaints from concerned citizens. Neshoba County sheriff’s deputies, Philadelphia police and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made the arrests.

The 17 people were charged with possession of meth or marijuana.

Josh Ray, one of the investigators said, “Most of the individuals that were involved with the sale cases were mostly distributing methamphetamine, marijuana and prescription pills.” Ray says the law enforcement agencies are actively working to rid Neshoba County of illegal drugs and drug activity.

If you know of any criminal activity, call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.

Those arrested are listed:

Alexander Davis

1004 Donald Avenue

Philadelphia, MS 39350

3-Counts Sale of Methamphetamine

Aggravated Drug Trafficking by possessing more than 200 grams of Methamphetamine

Possession of Spice

Tamara Dolen-Fulton

10021 Road 575

Philadelphia, MS 39350

1-count Sale of Suboxone

David Clay Jr.

305 Pearl Street

Philadelphia, MS 39350

1-count Sale of Methamphetamine

Eric Pope

519 Line Street

Philadelphia, MS 39350

2-counts Sale of Methamphetamine

Jamie Cameron

445 Evergreen Street

Philadelphia, MS 39350

2-counts Sale of Percocets

Jefferson Williamson

375 Stratton Road

Decatur, MS 39327

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kenny Shell

Road 545

Philadelphia, MS 39350

2-counts Sale of Methamphetamine

Lawilliam Clemons

424 Hospital Road

Philadelphia, MS 39350

1-count Sale of Methamphetamine

1-count of Poss. of Methamphetamine

Linda Clemons

1131 Road 1525

Philadelphia, MS 39350

1-count Sale of Methamphetamine

Madison Crocker

11500 Hwy 482 Lot 5

Philadelphia, MS 39350

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy)

Marquail Finley

10421Road 610

Philadelphia, MS 39350

3-counts Sale of Methamphetamine

Tywanda Norton

1011 Road 444

Philadelphia, MS 39350

1-count Sale of Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy)

Antwan Moore

10791 Road 632

Philadelphia, MS 39350

1-count Sale of Methamphetamine

2–counts Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

Enoch Scott

15083 Hwy 39 N

Dekalb, MS 39320

3-counts Sale of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Providing False Information

Evie Pullin

10041 Road 371

Philadelphia, MS 39350

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Neshoba County sheriff’s office still needs help locating three suspects with active warrants.

Roger L. Bankhead

Roger L. Bankhead (WTOK)

10920 Road 737

Philadelphia, MS 39350

He’s a 5′6″ Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Wanted on a warrant for Sale of Controlled Substance

William C. Clemons

William C. Clemons (WTOK)

10121 Road 1525

Philadelphia, MS 39350

He’s a 5′5″ Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Wanted on a warrant for Sale of Controlled Substance and Child Endangerment

Karla Ellingburg

Karla Ellingburg. (WTOK)

10121 Road 1525

Philadelphia, MS

She’s a 5′7″ White female with red hair and blue eyes.

Wanted on a warrant for Sale of Controlled Substance and Child Endangerment

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.