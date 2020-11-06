Seventeen arrested in Neshoba County drug bust
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Multiple law enforcement agencies in Neshoba County completed a narcotics roundup Thursday night.
The major drug bust nets 17 arrests including accused meth dealers.
Law enforcement officials say they started an investigation a year ago based on complaints from concerned citizens. Neshoba County sheriff’s deputies, Philadelphia police and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made the arrests.
The 17 people were charged with possession of meth or marijuana.
Josh Ray, one of the investigators said, “Most of the individuals that were involved with the sale cases were mostly distributing methamphetamine, marijuana and prescription pills.” Ray says the law enforcement agencies are actively working to rid Neshoba County of illegal drugs and drug activity.
If you know of any criminal activity, call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.
Those arrested are listed:
Alexander Davis
1004 Donald Avenue
Philadelphia, MS 39350
- 3-Counts Sale of Methamphetamine
- Aggravated Drug Trafficking by possessing more than 200 grams of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Spice
Tamara Dolen-Fulton
10021 Road 575
Philadelphia, MS 39350
- 1-count Sale of Suboxone
David Clay Jr.
305 Pearl Street
Philadelphia, MS 39350
- 1-count Sale of Methamphetamine
Eric Pope
519 Line Street
Philadelphia, MS 39350
- 2-counts Sale of Methamphetamine
Jamie Cameron
445 Evergreen Street
Philadelphia, MS 39350
- 2-counts Sale of Percocets
Jefferson Williamson
375 Stratton Road
Decatur, MS 39327
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Kenny Shell
Road 545
Philadelphia, MS 39350
- 2-counts Sale of Methamphetamine
Lawilliam Clemons
424 Hospital Road
Philadelphia, MS 39350
- 1-count Sale of Methamphetamine
- 1-count of Poss. of Methamphetamine
Linda Clemons
1131 Road 1525
Philadelphia, MS 39350
- 1-count Sale of Methamphetamine
Madison Crocker
11500 Hwy 482 Lot 5
Philadelphia, MS 39350
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy)
Marquail Finley
10421Road 610
Philadelphia, MS 39350
- 3-counts Sale of Methamphetamine
Tywanda Norton
1011 Road 444
Philadelphia, MS 39350
- 1-count Sale of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy)
Antwan Moore
10791 Road 632
Philadelphia, MS 39350
- 1-count Sale of Methamphetamine
- 2–counts Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
Enoch Scott
15083 Hwy 39 N
Dekalb, MS 39320
- 3-counts Sale of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Providing False Information
Evie Pullin
10041 Road 371
Philadelphia, MS 39350
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Neshoba County sheriff’s office still needs help locating three suspects with active warrants.
Roger L. Bankhead
10920 Road 737
Philadelphia, MS 39350
- He’s a 5′6″ Black male with black hair and brown eyes.
- Wanted on a warrant for Sale of Controlled Substance
William C. Clemons
10121 Road 1525
Philadelphia, MS 39350
- He’s a 5′5″ Black male with black hair and brown eyes.
- Wanted on a warrant for Sale of Controlled Substance and Child Endangerment
Karla Ellingburg
10121 Road 1525
Philadelphia, MS
- She’s a 5′7″ White female with red hair and blue eyes.
- Wanted on a warrant for Sale of Controlled Substance and Child Endangerment
