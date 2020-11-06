Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Clay County man

James Kelly Unger, III, age 68, is the subject of a Silver Alert in Clay County, Miss., Nov. 6, 2020. (Source: Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety)
James Kelly Unger, III, age 68, is the subject of a Silver Alert in Clay County, Miss., Nov. 6, 2020. (Source: Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety)(Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for James Kelly Unger, III, 68, of West Point, Miss.

He is a white male, 5′ 9″, 185 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Unger was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at about 4:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Grove Street in Clay County.

Unger is believed to be in a 2012 white Ford Escape with MS license plate, CYB6331.

Family members say Unger has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have information about Unger, contact the West Point Police Department at 662-494-5154.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in Meridian
Meridian SWAT team ends standoff with jail escapee
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 5, 2020
Gov. Ivey extends Safer at Home order until December
Analysis: Mississippi U.S. Senate race

Latest News

Mississippi Republicans back Trump on ballot challenges
Seventeen arrested in Neshoba County drug bust
Meridian SWAT team ends standoff with jail escapee
Todd Tilghman headlines show of local artists at Temple Theater