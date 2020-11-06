Silver Alert issued for Clay County man

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for James Kelly Unger, III, 68, of West Point, Miss.

He is a white male, 5′ 9″, 185 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Unger was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at about 4:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Grove Street in Clay County.

Unger is believed to be in a 2012 white Ford Escape with MS license plate, CYB6331.

Family members say Unger has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have information about Unger, contact the West Point Police Department at 662-494-5154.

