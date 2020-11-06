Sumter County residents react to mask extension, eased restrictions

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama residents are required to wear masks while in public areas, where social distancing is not possible, until at least December 11.

One Sumter County resident shared his opinion about the state’s latest safer at home order.

“I know I’m tired of it. But in order to keep myself self-safe, my family safe – my friends and my family, it’s mandatory that we wear them,” said Joshua Scott.

Governor Kay Ivey also lifted some restrictions for businesses including restaurants.

Restaurants previously had to limit the number of customers dining inside. But now, if there are barriers between the customers, owners can increase the amount of people that dine inside at one time.

Despite, the go ahead from Ivey, Center Court Restaurant owner Johnny Patrick said he doesn’t plan to ease restrictions just yet.

“We have no intention of lifting any restriction that we are using until the virus has a tendency to table off,” said Patrick.

Center Court was closed for six months before recently reopening. Patrick cites the rise in COVID cases as one reason he wants to play it safe at his restaurant.

“As the virus continues to spike up in the state of Alabama, that may prevent us from getting the customers we had before we closed,” said Patrick.

Governor Ivey also lifted occupancy restrictions for entertainment venues and gyms and lifted social distancing rules at places like barber shops and hair salons.

Masks are still required at the places that were given the okay to increase occupancy rates.

The governor’s latest order is below:

