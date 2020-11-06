Todd Tilghman headlines show of local artists at Temple Theater

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A lot of folks in our community are still buzzing about a concert held Thursday night that packed the Temple Theater as much as COVID restrictions would allow.

It was all home grown talent as Meridian’s Todd Tilghman headlined the event which also featured Scott McQuaig, Emily White and a surprise appearance from country music star Randy Howzer.

Tilghman gained notoriety earlier this year by winning “The Voice”, a national singing competition.

“It’s Mississippi talent," said Ken Rainey, longtime promoter of concerts at the Temple. "If we could ever have time. We’re all busy. You are and everybody else. If we could research the talent we have in Mississippi and do a Mississippi night at the Temple Theater. It’s amazing how many artists we would have. This building right here is the best acoustically balanced theater in the entire South.”

Prior to the concert, Tilghman was inducted into the Temple Theater’s Walk of Fame.

