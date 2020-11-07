Deion Sanders’ son commits to Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Deion Sanders' son is joining him in Jackson. Shedeur Sanders announced his commitment to Jackson State University via Twitter on Friday.

Sanders currently plays quarterback under his father at Trinity Christian School in Texas and is listed as a four-star recruit. He previously committed to Florida Atlantic.

I couldn’t pass up a opportunity to help level the playing field & pursue equality for HBCU”s ! Dad I got your back! JSU #theeilove 🐅 COMMITTED @DeionSanders @PilarSanders @Striving4_ALott @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/DvN7JFxyyv — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) November 6, 2020

Deion Sanders, now known as Coach Prime, was hired at Jackson State as their new head football coach in September.

In Shedeur’s tweet, he mentions leveling the playing field and pursuing equality for HBCUs--something Coach Prime has preached since being hired for the job.

In his first press conference as head coach, Sanders said his son will make his own decision about which school he goes to, and when asked if he would recruit his son, he replied, “We don’t talk about that.”

Deion said he’s proud of his son on Instagram and says this is a “GROWN MAN MOVE!”

Sanders shared a post on Instagram:

I’m so Proud of my son @shedeursanders for many reasons. Now he’s about to ride with his Daddy thru this tremendous journey we’re about to embark on. This is a GROWN MAN MOVE! I love ya son this is Daddy talking not #COACHPRIME.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.