Deion Sanders’ son commits to Jackson State

Shedeur Sanders commits to play football at Jackson State University, where his father was recently hired as head coach. (Source: Shedeur Sanders via Twitter)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Deion Sanders' son is joining him in Jackson. Shedeur Sanders announced his commitment to Jackson State University via Twitter on Friday.

Sanders currently plays quarterback under his father at Trinity Christian School in Texas and is listed as a four-star recruit. He previously committed to Florida Atlantic.

Deion Sanders, now known as Coach Prime, was hired at Jackson State as their new head football coach in September.

In Shedeur’s tweet, he mentions leveling the playing field and pursuing equality for HBCUs--something Coach Prime has preached since being hired for the job.

In his first press conference as head coach, Sanders said his son will make his own decision about which school he goes to, and when asked if he would recruit his son, he replied, “We don’t talk about that.”

Deion said he’s proud of his son on Instagram and says this is a “GROWN MAN MOVE!”

Sanders shared a post on Instagram:

