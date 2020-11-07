Escaped inmate commits suicide after standoff

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 37-year old Davion Hardy, who had recently escaped police custody and had several felony charges pending against him, committed suicide Friday after a standoff with police.

The Meridian Police Department said they used a flashbang to gain entry to the room Hardy had barricaded himself in. Detective Rochester Anderson said Hardy took his own life by hanging himself. Anderson said that is something that they never want to happen.

“It is unfortunate that the turn of events happened the way they did. Every life is precious to us. Regardless of the circumstances of us meeting them, we still value human life.” said Meridian Detective Rochester Anderson.

Anderson also said that they are still investigating how Mr. Hardy escaped from police custody.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.