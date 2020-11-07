Local lawmakers react to Joe Biden becoming elected president

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Newscenter 11 spoke with local lawmakers about their thoughts of Joe Biden as the President-elect.

We spoke with District 83 Representative Billy Adam Calvert who said he wasn’t shocked when heard the news.

“I wasn’t surprised. I’ve been looking at the results on TV for the last few days. Counting the votes was all I was seeing. The country could see it lending towards Joe Biden’s way. We weren’t surprised. We are thankful for the historic voter turnout,” said District 83 Representative Billy Adam Calvert.

District 82 Representative Charles Young Jr. said the results will be challenged.

“I think it will be the most contested election in the history of the country. The United States of America has a deep divide. It’s time for the country to start healing,” said District 82 Representative Charles Young Jr.

Calvert said that he expects Trump to fight back.

“I know Trumps a fighter, and he won’t go down without fighting. Whatever the outcome is, will come together and move this country forward,” said Calvert.

