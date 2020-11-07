Tropical Depression Eta heading for the Gulf, but will it affect us?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Based on Friday’s forecast from the National Hurricane Center, direct impact for our area from Tropical Depression Eta appears unlikely. However, Eta may track just close enough to have some influence on our weather.

The Latest On Eta

On Friday afternoon, Eta was located off the coast of Belize over the northwestward Caribbean Sea. It’s a different picture less than a week ago when Eta was a monster category four hurricane making landfall over Nicaragua. This weaker Eta will slowly strengthen and track between the Isle of Pines and the Cayman Islands before making landfall over Cuba Saturday night. On Sunday, Eta is expected to turn sharply westward and then track across the Florida Keys Sunday night and early Monday. The westward track will continue through Tuesday before Eta turns more toward the north. Most longer-range data follow that with a turn toward the northeast toward North Florida.

This can change, so it’s important to stay updated throughout the weekend. Check for new information at least once a day on Tropical Depression Eta as it strengthens and moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

Our Next 24 Hours

The next 24 hours will be mostly cloudy and increasingly muggy, but overall quiet. This evening will be dry for our high school football games. We will cool slowly and will still be in the low-to-mid 60s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy. The low temperature by morning will be near 59 degrees. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a very small chance for a stray shower or two. Nearly everyone will stay dry. The high temperature will be near 75 degrees.

Looking Ahead

Sunday through Tuesday will be like Saturday. Showers could increase Wednesday through Friday depending on the exact track of Tropical Depression Eta. A more likely influence from Eta may be a pattern shift that pulls some cooler air southward into our area next weekend. Stay tuned....

