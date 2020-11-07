Union advances on to second round of playoffs with shutout win over East Marion

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Union head coach Jordan Wren said the team’s approach to the playoffs was focusing on going 1-0 each week. For the Yellowjackets opening playoff matchup against East Marion, their strategy paid off.

Union scored three touchdowns in the first quarter to take a 19-0 led and would add to that score, shutting the Eagles out 35-0 in the opening round of MHSAA 2A playoffs.

Senior running back Jaylon Buckley opened up scoring for the Yellowjackets on their first offensive drive. After a quick handoff from quarterback Kenyon Clay, Buckley rushed his way in for a touchdown by the front, right pylon to give the Yellowjackets a 6-0 lead after a missed extra point.

After a three and out by East Marion, the Yellowjackets went right back to work on offense. They inched closer into Eagle territory using the run game and eventually, Clay ran in the second touchdown of the night for Union. After a failed two-point conversion, they extended their lead to 12.

East Marion began to find some rhythm on offense later in the first quarter.

A big pass play by the Eagles pushed them deeper into Yellowjacket territory. Just when things were looking up for East Marion, a mishap on the handoff from the Eagles quarterback to running back resulted in a fumble.

Players from both sides dove for the loose ball until Union’s Eli Rigdon came up with it. The recovery gave the Yellowjackets one final chance to try and score before the end of the quarter.

As the clock signaled end of the first quarter, Clay threw a lob pass towards the left side of the end zone right into the hands of Jamarcus “Julio” Jones. Clay and a swarm of Yellowjackets stormed Jones as the team celebrated a 19-0 lead to start the second quarter.

The Yellowjackets would add two more touchdowns and a field goal to the score to shutout East Marion 35-0 and advance on in 2A playoffs.

Next up: Union travels to Wesson for round two of the playoffs. The Cobras are coming off a 56-54 overtime win over Bay Springs.

