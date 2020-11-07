We’re staying warm through next week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We look to see mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the evening and the overnight hours. A stray shower or two will be possible during this time frame, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will drop into the mid-60s by Sunday morning. Our Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a chance of stray showers. Most of us will once again stay dry.

Temperatures will also be on the mild side once again on our Sunday, with highs expected to climb into the upper-70s. Upper-70s for highs will continue through Tuesday. There will be a chance of a stray shower on Monday, but rain chances will increase a bit for Tuesday and Wednesday. Both of those days will feature mostly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers.

Temperatures look to warm into the low-80s by Wednesday, making it the warmest day of the next seven. We’ll see a bit of a cool-down for morning lows by Thursday as the humidity factor lessens a bit as well. Morning lows Thursday through Friday will be in the 50s, but afternoon highs will still climb into the upper-70s each day. We’ll see a chance of isolated showers on Thursday, but Friday and Saturday look to stay dry at this time.

