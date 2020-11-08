Advertisement

91 year old celebrates birthday with drive by parade

Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A birthday parade was held for George D. Warner Jr. on Saturday, who turned 91 years old.

Former Meridian chancery judge and long ago, district attorney had his birthday celebrated in a special way. A local group played Warner’s favorite music at Brookdale assisted care facility. Other residents enjoyed the entertainment and wished Mr. Warner’s a happy Birthday. We spoke with Mr. Warner’s son about him hitting this big milestone.

“This day is an important day for me, my family, and friends. My father has been in this world for a long time. We’re blessed to have him. He’s been a great public servant in Meridian. He’s a great family man. He has given back in so many ways. We want him to know we remember him and we celebrated him,” said George’s son Colman Warner.

Warner’s son thanks everyone for coming out and wishing his father a happy birthday.

