Emily White releases first CD

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

One of this area’s top musical talents reached a very important and impressive milestone Saturday. Before a host of friends, family and local musicians at The Depot in downtown Meridian, Emily White released her first CD entitled “Child of Mississippi.”

Emily burst on the local music scene about three years ago and earlier this year signed a record deal with a Nashville label.

“It’s got 12 tracks,” said White. “It’s got anything from Conway Twitty to Tammy Wynette to some classic country covers and also my originals. There are a few of those as well so it’s a wonderful album.”

White also debuted her video for the title track of the CD at tonight’s event. Coming up Thursday, we will feature Emily on this week’s edition of County Road 11.

