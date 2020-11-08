Local reaction to the Presidential Election

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A range of reactions happens with every election. Newscenter 11 went Saturday to document some of those reactions here at home.

Some people are not happy and didn’t want to talk to Newscenter 11 about it. Others are more hopeful about the Presidential Election results announced Saturday.

“I was ecstatic, happy, and ready for change,” said Meridian resident Austin Adams.

Saturday was a historic day for former Vice President Joe Biden and senator Kamala Harris. I caught up with residents to catch their reactions.

“We finally have a nation that’s healing. It just wasn’t about demarcates, it was about all people. When you see all people, getting together whether they are republican or demarcate we need to come together as a nation,” said Meridian resident Synthia Tureaud.

Many people are ready for a change and one Meridian resident who spoke with me echoed that.

“It wasn’t a good thing with Trump being in the office. He wasn’t taking care of us. I feel that the minority were at base level. I feel that he was only for the upper class. I feel with Joe Biden we are going to have more equality,” said Adams.

There’s excitement about Kamala Harris, the elected Vice President. One local woman got a chance to meet Harris two years ago at an event in Jackson. She never thought this moment captured at the event was a moment spent with a future Vice President.

“I think her being VP is wonderful. This is the first time we ever had a woman in such a high office. I have high hopes that we will get more women in places of power,” said Meridian resident Ainsley Ash.

In the interest of being fair for both sides, I spoke with several people who were not happy about the election outcome. They refused to speak on camera.

