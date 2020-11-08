Advertisement

Perkins rushes for 3 TDs as Southern Miss rallies, 24-13

(Courtesy: Joe Harper/USM Athletics)
(Courtesy: Joe Harper/USM Athletics)(WTOK)
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Kevin Perkins broke one tackle at the line of scrimmage and spun out of another, scoring his career-high third touchdown of the game as Southern Mississippi rallied past North Alabama 24-13 on Saturday.

Two plays after Perkins' third TD, Natrone Brooks snagged his first career interception, setting up a 38-yard Briggs Bourgeois field goal with 1:33 remaining to ice the win.

Outscoring North Alabama 17-0 in the fourth quarter, the Golden Eagles (2-5) halted a two-game skid and won their first game at home this season. The win is also the first for interim coach Tim Billings, who is the Golden Eagles third coach this season.

Frank Gore Jr. rushed for 103 yards on 13 carries to lead a 245-yard ground game for Southern Miss. The Lions were held to 23 yards rushing.

North Alabama (0-3), playing its first game since Oct. 17, nursed a 10-7 lead into halftime after Mike Boykin blocked a 28-yard Bourgeois field goal attempt.

The FCS Lions, in their third season transitioning from Division II, end their COVID-shortened four-game season with a 1,681-mile road trip to face BYU in Provo, Utah Nov. 21.

Blake Dever completed 21 of 28 passes for 153 yards and a score for North Alabama.

