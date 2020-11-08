Trump supporters protest in Jackson to “Stop the Steal” of the presidential election

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - People of all ages rallying outside of the capitol calling to “stop the steal” of the presidential election.

Speakers taking turns to talk about their concerns over what they claim are illegal votes and cheating after former Vice President Joe Biden is declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Republican Brian Flowers agrees; he ran for the U.S. House to represent Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District and lost to Bennie Thompson.

“We’re out here today to make sure that we voice our concerns to our state elected officials and our federal elected officials, so they can take that back to Washington and they can push from and let them know that we are the people and that we are wanting a fair and balanced election,” said Flowers.

Rally goer Rebecca Chaney echoes this sentiment.

“We’ve got to stay unified on the principles of truth and not be divided and we teach our children that right is right and wrong is wrong that even goes all the way to the very Tip-Top of our election process,” she said.

Event speaker Don Hartness said he’s waiting for all the votes to be counted from every state.

He and others showing support for President Donald Trump today.

“We’re just basically saying thank you to him for what he’s done. Maybe the boat will turn around and be certified and maybe he’ll be the winner again,” he said.

The rally only lasted about an hour but the fight for a fair election isn’t over.

“If Biden ends up being the president then we all work together, but I’m concerned with my guns, my taxes, everything I have access to now I don’t want that taken away. And I don’t think most Americans do either,” said Hartness.

