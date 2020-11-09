Advertisement

Alabama AG joins other states seeking SCOTUS review of mail-in ballots deadline in PA

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined nine other attorneys general Monday in filing an...
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined nine other attorneys general Monday in filing an amicus brief in support of two Pennsylvania lawsuits.(NBC)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined nine other attorneys general Monday in filing an amicus brief in support of two lawsuits seeking U.S. Supreme Court review of the constitutionality of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to extend the deadline for mail-in ballots in the state.

As of October 28 the Supreme Court said it would not grant a quick, pre-election review to a Republican appeal to exclude absentee ballots received after Election Day in the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania.

According to the AP, the court’s order left open the possibility the justices could take up and decide later whether a three-day extension to receive and count absentee ballots ordered by Pennsylvania’s high court was proper.

This is the statement from Steve Marshall issued Monday:

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said they used a flashbang to gain entry to the room Hardy had...
Escaped inmate commits suicide after standoff
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Trump supporters protest in Jackson to “Stop the Steal” of the presidential election
Trump supporters protest in Jackson to ‘Stop the Steal’ of the presidential election
Some people are not happy and didn’t want to talk to Newscenter 11 about it. Others are more...
Local reaction to the Presidential Election
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wave to the crowd Saturday,...
‘I just felt this immense wave of relief;’ Some Mississippians relieved, others concerned with outcome of presidential election

Latest News

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate, speaks about the...
AP: Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has ordered county elections officials in Pennsylvania to...
Alito issues order about late-arriving ballots in Pennsylvania
Source: AP
Mississippi Republicans back Trump on ballot challenges
Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville met with Alabama Governor Kay Ivey Thursday.
Senator-elect Tuberville meets with Alabama’s governor