Alabama AG joins other states seeking SCOTUS review of mail-in ballots deadline in PA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined nine other attorneys general Monday in filing an amicus brief in support of two lawsuits seeking U.S. Supreme Court review of the constitutionality of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to extend the deadline for mail-in ballots in the state.

As of October 28 the Supreme Court said it would not grant a quick, pre-election review to a Republican appeal to exclude absentee ballots received after Election Day in the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania.

According to the AP, the court’s order left open the possibility the justices could take up and decide later whether a three-day extension to receive and count absentee ballots ordered by Pennsylvania’s high court was proper.

This is the statement from Steve Marshall issued Monday:

