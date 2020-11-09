City of Meridian Arrest Report November 9, 2020

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

MARCUS J GOLDEN, 1987

9728 HWY 45N LAUDERDALE, MS

DUI OTHER

CYNTHIA K QUEEN, 1999

353 JEFFERY ACRES RD MERIDIAN,MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

NATHAN J HILL, 1965

322 WILLOW ST QUITMAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

JOSEPH P BRADY, 1982

1407 22ND AVE HTS APT D MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

JERRICO L WILLIAMS, 1978

3323 9TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

DALTON L HILL, 1995

3127 16TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SHOOTING IN THE CITY

DYLAN STEPHENS, 1994

764 SOOKALENA ST MARION, MS

SHOOTING IN THE CITY

LAKENDRA M CAMPBELL, 1994

1915 20TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL

DESHANNON BROOKS, 1988

3332 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

DEMARCUS L ATTERBERRY, 1989

138 GILBERT LN STONEWALL, MS

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD

GREG FORD JR, 1990

4215 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

CHRISTOPHER HOLLIMAN, 1972

7921 COUNTY ROAD 514 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

DAVID A GORDON, 1977

2185 KNOX RD TOOMSUBA, MS

DUI OTHER

ALBERT GATSON, 1994

1539 WAHALAK RD BUTLER, AL

DUI OTHER

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 6, 2020, at 6:00 AM to November 9 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 10:06 AM on November 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 10:17 AM on November 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of 27th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 7:22 AM on November 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6200 block of 15th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:00 AM on November 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6200 block of 15th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 6:17 PM on November 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of Grandview Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 3:27 PM on November 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2300 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

