City of Meridian Arrest Report November 9, 2020
ARREST REPORT
MARCUS J GOLDEN, 1987
9728 HWY 45N LAUDERDALE, MS
DUI OTHER
CYNTHIA K QUEEN, 1999
353 JEFFERY ACRES RD MERIDIAN,MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
NATHAN J HILL, 1965
322 WILLOW ST QUITMAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
JOSEPH P BRADY, 1982
1407 22ND AVE HTS APT D MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
JERRICO L WILLIAMS, 1978
3323 9TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
DALTON L HILL, 1995
3127 16TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SHOOTING IN THE CITY
DYLAN STEPHENS, 1994
764 SOOKALENA ST MARION, MS
SHOOTING IN THE CITY
LAKENDRA M CAMPBELL, 1994
1915 20TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI REFUSAL
DESHANNON BROOKS, 1988
3332 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
DEMARCUS L ATTERBERRY, 1989
138 GILBERT LN STONEWALL, MS
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
GREG FORD JR, 1990
4215 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CHRISTOPHER HOLLIMAN, 1972
7921 COUNTY ROAD 514 MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
DAVID A GORDON, 1977
2185 KNOX RD TOOMSUBA, MS
DUI OTHER
ALBERT GATSON, 1994
1539 WAHALAK RD BUTLER, AL
DUI OTHER
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 6, 2020, at 6:00 AM to November 9 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:06 AM on November 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:17 AM on November 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of 27th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 7:22 AM on November 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6200 block of 15th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:00 AM on November 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6200 block of 15th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:17 PM on November 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of Grandview Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 3:27 PM on November 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2300 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
