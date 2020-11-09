Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 127,205 cases, 3,443 deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 516 new cases and 0 new deaths Monday.
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 516 new cases and 0 new deaths Monday.
By WLBT Digital
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 127,205. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 516 new cases and 0 new deaths Monday.

So far, 3,443 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,152,661 as of November 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 101,385 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

