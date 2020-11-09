Dry for Monday, rain returns Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It’s a mild start to our Monday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper-60s. Patchy fog is possible in spots this morning, so you might want to consider leaving a couple of minutes extra time to get to your destination. Any fog should lift by 9 a.m. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies on our Monday with high temperatures climbing into the upper-70s.

We’ll see a chance of stray showers tonight with Tuesday morning lows in the upper-60s. A cold front will bring a chance of scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures stay warm. Highs by Wednesday look to reach the 80 degree mark by Wednesday afternoon. A stray shower will be possible by Thursday, but with the cold front to our east by this time, most of us will stay dry.

Temperatures will cool off a bit as we close out the work week. Morning lows will dip down into the mid-50s by Friday morning, but the afternoons will still remain mild with highs in the mid-70s. We’ll see lots of sunshine on our Friday followed by increasing rain chances for the weekend. Scattered showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday as highs climb back into the upper-70s.

