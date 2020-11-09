Eta expected to be a hurricane by Tuesday afternoon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - OVERVIEW: As of the 6 a.m. CST update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Eta has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. The storm is lashing a good chunk of southern Florida with tropical storm-force wind gusts. Heavy rain is also continuing to affect Florida. Eta is forecast to become a hurricane by Tuesday afternoon as winds pick up to 75 mph. That strength is where Eta looks to top out at this time.

Eta will drift to the south on our Monday, but it is then expected to curve back to the north by Tuesday. The storm is forecast to weaken back into a tropical storm by late-Wednesday/early-Thursday and approach the northern Florida peninsula. Eta is forecast to make landfall by Saturday morning with winds of 50 mph.

UNCERTAINTY IN THE FORECAST: This is a very complicated forecast. A lot of different factors will help steer Eta, with some models taking the system into the central Gulf and weakening, and others bringing the system back to the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. Due to the high levels of uncertainty in the forecast, a lot can change in the National Hurricane Center’s cone of uncertainty. The forecast you see today will likely change over the coming days.

POSSIBLE LOCAL IMPACTS: Direct impacts from Eta look unlikely for east-Mississippi and west-Alabama. However, like mentioned above, there is still a lot uncertainty in the forecast, so I can’t say with certainty that we are completely out of the woods from this system.

