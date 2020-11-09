Eta heads toward the Gulf, a cold front steers it away from us

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week will feature a tropical storm and two cold fronts, which should keep the tropical storm away from us. But how far away from us?

Tropical Storm Eta

Tropical Storm Eta is expected to become a hurricane as it tracks through the Florida Keys tonight and early Monday. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the Florida Keys, the Dry Tortugas, and the Florida Everglades. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for much of mainland South Florida, including Lake Okeechobee, Metro Miami, and Naples-Fort Myers.

Eta is still expected to track into the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday. A turn to the northeast is expected on Tuesday, and that track toward the northeast will persist through Friday. That turn happens as a result of increasing upper level winds ahead of an approaching cold front. Strengthening upper level winds will also cause some weakening of Eta on this track. Some new forecast data is starting to hint that the cold front may miss Eta to the north and leave it over the central Gulf of Mexico until the next cold front arrives this weekend. That may set us up for a track more toward the Florida Panhandle if it happens. For now, the more probably track is toward the Florida Gulf Coast between Tampa Bay and the Suwanee River next Friday or Saturday.

Influence, Not Impact

On this track, Eta will not impact us in East Mississippi and West Alabama. If any significant changes occur that change our expectation of impact, we will let you know.

What Eta may do is give a little bit of energy to force a could of cold fronts through our area. That could prompt some cooling, though the degree of cooling doesn’t look to be very big at this point.

The Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly cloudy. The low temperature by morning will be near 63 degrees. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower or two. The high temperature will be near 78 degrees.

Looking Ahead

A cold front will bring potential for increasing showers on Tuesday that could linger into Wednesday. That cold front won’t bring much cooler weather, however. A small temperature drop will follow the cold front on Thursday and Friday. Still another cold could bring another round of showers on Saturday. Once again, cooling after the cold front passes will be minimal.

