Eta still a threat to Florida, a lot of uncertainty remains

Tropical Storm Eta Track - 9 a.m. Nov 9
Tropical Storm Eta Track - 9 a.m. Nov 9(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - OVERVIEW: Tropical Storm Eta has weakened a bit as of the latest advisory (9 a.m. CDT) from the National Hurricane Center. Maximum sustained winds are now down to 60 mph. The latest track has shifted slightly west from the previous one. The storm is forecast to make landfall by Saturday morning in northern Florida as a tropical storm with sustained winds around 40 mph.

UNCERTAINTY IN THE FORECAST: This is a very complicated forecast. A lot of different factors will help steer Eta, with some models taking the system into the central Gulf and weakening, and others bringing the system back to the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. Due to the high levels of uncertainty in the forecast, a lot can change in the National Hurricane Center’s cone of uncertainty. The forecast you see today will likely change over the coming days.

POSSIBLE LOCAL IMPACTS: Direct impacts from Eta look unlikely for east-Mississippi and west-Alabama. However, like mentioned above, there is still a lot uncertainty in the forecast, so I can’t say with certainty that we are completely out of the woods from this system.

