Kemper County Arrest Report November 9, 2020

(WTOK)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

James McElroy, 11-06-2020 Felonious Embezzlement (6 Counts); Misdemeanor Embezzlement (17...
