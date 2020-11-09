Kroger, other grocers place limits on paper towels, cleaning supplies amid virus surge

(Gray News) - With the United States facing soaring new cases of COVID-19, at least three supermarket chains are limiting purchases of some products to prevent a resurgence of hoarding.

Kroger, H-E-B and Giant are again limiting purchases of certain pandemic favorites, including toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectants and, in some cases, hand soap.

The three companies say supply chains for securing these items are still strained after hoarding in the spring at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Research firm IRI reports about 19% of paper products and 16% of household cleaners were out of stock last week.

Nearly 60% of shoppers said they plan to stock up as winter approaches, according to an October survey by research firm Inmar Intelligence.

Johns Hopkins University reported more than 126,000 positive cases and more than 1,000 deaths from the virus on Saturday in the U.S. It marked the fourth day in a row that new cases topped more than 100,000, according to the Associated Press.

