Laurel man charged in weekend armed robbery

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man is behind bars after a gas station was robbed over the weekend. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers responded to an armed robbery at the Alliance Gas Station on Highway 15 Saturday around 11 p.m.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Jaquarus White, of Laurel, is accused of entering the store with a handgun and leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Cox said White was arrested by a Laurel police officer around University Avenue a short time later, with assistance from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

White was charged with one count of armed robbery and scheduled to make his initial court appearance Monday.

