Local EMA directors discuss COVID task force and vaccine

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Although the recent presidential election results are trending across the globe, COVID 19 is still a main story on everyone’s mind.

In light of president elect Joe Biden’s COVID task force announcement, the U.S. is now reporting over 10 million cases, with 120,000 new cases reported just last week.

But there still seems to be hope for a vaccine.

In a press release, Pfizer announced a vaccine in partnership with Biotech that was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19, according to an analysis that included 94 confirmed cases in trial participants.

Local Emergency Management Agency Directors Odie Barrett and Eddie Ivy say they’ve heard talk both for and against the vaccine in the community.

“People are used to taking the flu vaccine and don’t see that vaccine really helping a whole lot. They’re wanting to see exactly where this vaccine falls. Is it going to help? What are the health risks? So there’s a lot of questions that the public is asking about the viability of this vaccine,” says Barrett.

He says Lauderdale County’s recovery rate has been good, although cases are still popping up daily.

Ivy says he and his team would stand ready if a vaccine were to become available.

“With the possibility of a vaccine, we would stand ready to support those requests that they may have, which may be something as simple as helping get facilities to distribute the vaccination. We’re going to stand ready to try and do that to the best of our abilities,” says Ivy.

He says in terms of the task force, having unified leadership and response tactics at the federal and state levels makes it easier to handle COVID issues locally.

The virus has been linked to 1.2 million deaths worldwide.

