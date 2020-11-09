Local women discuss Kamala Harris’ historic win

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Women didn’t even have the right to vote in the United States about a century ago and now the country has elected its first female vice president-elect.

“She leads by example. If she can do it, then we all can do it,” said resident Marzella Sanders.

Kamala Harris is breaking barriers in more ways than one as she will also be the first woman of color to serve as VP. Lisa Mercer said Harris' historic win will be an inspiration to many.

“I remember when I was teaching and I would hear girls of color, not just Black, saying that they didn’t see women like them in places of power and places of real position that could make a difference,” said Mercer.

But the shift is happening.

Meridian City Council President Kim Houston serves the community in different capacities and says the thought of having a woman VP is exciting.

“Oftentimes women, period, are put in a box, put on the shelf, and with African-American women, it’s definitely not the thing to do in some cases,” said Houston.

Houston says Harris' position is a win for all women.

“I hope that this will inspire other women, and not just women of color but women, period, to step into these roles because women lead well,” said Houston.

Harris' win comes 55 years after the Voting Rights acts of 1965 was passed that banned discriminatory voting practices against minorities.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.