Advertisement

Local women discuss Kamala Harris’ historic win

Kamala Harris.
Kamala Harris.(Gray)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Women didn’t even have the right to vote in the United States about a century ago and now the country has elected its first female vice president-elect.

“She leads by example. If she can do it, then we all can do it,” said resident Marzella Sanders.

Kamala Harris is breaking barriers in more ways than one as she will also be the first woman of color to serve as VP. Lisa Mercer said Harris' historic win will be an inspiration to many.

“I remember when I was teaching and I would hear girls of color, not just Black, saying that they didn’t see women like them in places of power and places of real position that could make a difference,” said Mercer.

But the shift is happening.

Meridian City Council President Kim Houston serves the community in different capacities and says the thought of having a woman VP is exciting.

“Oftentimes women, period, are put in a box, put on the shelf, and with African-American women, it’s definitely not the thing to do in some cases,” said Houston.

Houston says Harris' position is a win for all women.

“I hope that this will inspire other women, and not just women of color but women, period, to step into these roles because women lead well,” said Houston.

Harris' win comes 55 years after the Voting Rights acts of 1965 was passed that banned discriminatory voting practices against minorities.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said they used a flashbang to gain entry to the room Hardy had...
Escaped inmate commits suicide after standoff
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Trump supporters protest in Jackson to “Stop the Steal” of the presidential election
Trump supporters protest in Jackson to ‘Stop the Steal’ of the presidential election
Some people are not happy and didn’t want to talk to Newscenter 11 about it. Others are more...
Local reaction to the Presidential Election
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wave to the crowd Saturday,...
‘I just felt this immense wave of relief;’ Some Mississippians relieved, others concerned with outcome of presidential election

Latest News

Veterans Day is Wednesday. Many places are welcoming veterans with open arms and with major...
Restaurants honoring veterans with free meals
LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he anticipates playing Alabama at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 in Tiger...
LSU starting QB Myles Brennan ruled out for Alabama game; several players out due to COVID-19
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined nine other attorneys general Monday in filing an...
Alabama AG joins other states seeking SCOTUS review of mail-in ballots deadline in PA
Two Pickens County schools will be closed till Nov. 30 due to COVID-19 exposure among staff.
Two Pickens Co. Schools closed due to COVID-19 exposure