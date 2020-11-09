LSU starting QB Myles Brennan ruled out for Alabama game; several players out due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU starting quarterback Myles Brennan has been ruled out for Saturday’s matchup with Alabama, head coach Ed Orgeron said during a news conference Monday, Nov. 9.

When asked by a reporter if there has been a discussion among the LSU coaching staff of “shutting down” Brennan for the rest of the season, Orgeron replied, “there has.”

Later, during the news conference, he said “we’re very thin at the quarterback position” when questioned further on the matter.

Orgeron also said there are currently players with both COVID-19 and quarantining because of COVID-19. The head coach did not go into specifics of how many or which players had contracted the virus or were currently in quarantine but did say starting players were involved when asked by a reporter.

He said he anticipates playing Alabama at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 in Tiger Stadium but the situation remains “very fluid.”

Orgeron also addressed the incident between freshman wide receiver Koy Moore and the Baton Rouge Police Department. He commended Police Chief Murphy Paul for placing three officers on administrative leave pending an investigation into the matter.

“There is no place for racism and social injustice in America,” Orgeron said.

