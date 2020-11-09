Funeral Services for Mr. Larry L. Almand will begin at 1:00 PM Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverends Rodney Baker, Shane Britt, Bill French, Dewain French and A.M. Mansfield officiating. Interment will follow at Enterprise Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Almand, 78, of Enterprise went to Heaven Friday, November 6, 2020 at Regency Hospital of Meridian, surrounded by his loving family.

Larry was born February 1, 1942, in Smyrna, GA to L.A. Almand and Georgia Carolyn Almand Waits. After graduating from Enterprise High School Larry enrolled in Jackson Barber School. His barbering began in 1963 culminating and eventually opening his own barber shop in 1978. Larry designated the first Monday of each month to his sick and shut in customers. Larry was honored with the Meridian Star Readers Choice award for Meridians Best Barber on May 29, 2016. He honorably served in the MS Army National Guard from February 1965 until October 1970. He was also employed by Delco Remy of Meridian for over 17 years. He will be missed by his church family at Abundant Life Tabernacle of Meridian, his dear neighbors in enterprise and the many friends and loved ones who knew and appreciated him as an exemplary Christian.

Mr. Almand is survived by his wife of over 52 years, Kathy French Almand; children Jeff Almand (Marnie), and Tim Almand (Wanda). Grandchildren, Brandon Almand, Brent Almand, Lauren White (Anthony), Cameron Almand, Justin Almand (Jasmine), Jon – Brooks Almand, Johnny Raines, Mark Raines, and Kristin Myers. Seven Great-Grandchildren; sister, Carol Anne Joyner; brother’s-in-law, Rev. Dewain French (Sue), Billy Britt (Becky), Rev. Bill French (Jackie); special cousins Betty Springer and Glynese Thomas, Vickie Holmes, and Terri Cleveland, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Larry is preceded in death by his parents Georgia Carolyn Almand Waits and L.A. Almand; mother and father-in-law, and special aunt and uncle Wanda and Johnny White.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the healthcare providers at Anderson Hospital 5 East especially Kay guy, R.N. and Regency HOU Department as well as Doctors Doug Phillips and Richmond Alexander.

The Almand family would also like to express deep gratitude to Mr. Larry’s Loyal Patrons through the years as well as their church family for their love and support through his illness.

The family requests memorials be made as donations to Tupelo Children’s Mansion, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or Abundant Life Tabernacle building fund in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Almand, Brent Almand, Justin Almand, Cameron Almand, Jon Brooks Almand, and Billy Britt. Honorary Pallbearers will be The Men of Abundant Life Tabernacle.

The Almand family will receive guests from 12:00 until 12:45 prior to funeral rites. Face coverings are required to attend services.

