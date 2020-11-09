Mrs. Beulah G. Copeland

Graveside services for Mrs. Beulah Copeland will begin at 11:30 am Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Magnolia cemetery with the Reverend Kenneth Owen officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Copeland, 102, of Meridian, passed away Friday, November 6, 20220 at Aldersgate Retirement Community of Meridian.

Beulah Leona Griffin Copeland was born in Jayess, Mississippi on August 17, 1918. At the time of her death on November 6, 2020 she was a remarkable 102 years old. She was one of a vanishing number of Americans who lived though some of America’s most historical moments – World War II, the Great Depression, the 9/11 attacks, and the death of three Presidents in Office.

In the mid-1900s, Beulah moved to Meridian from Jayess with her family and continued to live in Meridian for most of her adult life. She married James E. Willoughby, Sr. of Meridian on March 17, 1940 and they moved to Mobile, AL where James worked as a civilian aircraft mechanic at Brookley Army Airfield. When James was drafted into military service in 1943, Beulah returned to Meridian to live. She lived in Meridian until James passed in 1966. Two succeeding marriages took her away from Meridian. But Beulah returned after the death of her third spouse, Kenneth Copeland of Tyler, Texas and took up residence at Aldersgate where she lived until her death.

Beulah had an exuberant personality and lived life to fullest. She brightened the day for everyone she met. She was an expert bridge player and delighted in teaching senior citizens how to play the game. She recently remarked that she had three great loves, “God, her family, and duplicate bridge”. Beulah lived a remarkable life, and her legacy will live on through the many lives she influenced. She will be lovingly missed by her family and thoughtfully remembered by the many people who crossed her path.

Mrs. Copeland is survived by her son James E. Willoughby, Jr. (Inez Varnado); granddaughters, Amy Lester Drew (Remer) and Helen St. Clair Daker (Timothy); grandson James David Lester; great-grandson Jackson Bernard Daker; daughter-in-law Linda Lester, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Beulah is preceded in death by her husbands James E. Willoughby, Sr., Roy Jones, and Kenneth Copeland; parents William and Lona Griffin; siblings, Faye Griffin Greene, Tera Griffin Vinson, Edward Griffin, Dorothy Griffin Clayton; and one daughter Judy Willoughby Lester.

The family wishes to thank the Home Care Nurses who provided such loving care to Beulah during her final days and to the staff and residents of Aldersgate Retirement Community who welcomed Beulah to her second to last home. We rejoice together that her lengthy travels have brought her home with the Lord.

The family requests memorials to be made to American Heart Association in lieu of flowers.

