Mrs. Mary Nicholson Norris

Funeral Services for Mrs. Norris will begin at 2:00 pm Wednesday November 11, 2020 in the chapel of Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with the Reverends Dr. Calvin Price and Mike Russell officiating. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service. Please be mindful that masks and social distancing will be required at both gatherings.

Mrs. Mary Norris, age 94, of Meridian went to her heavenly home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, November 6, 2020 following a recent diagnosis of Leukemia.

Mary was born in Walnut Grove, grew up in Kemper County, and lived the remainder of her life in Meridian. She was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church and attended at every opportunity. She loved reading her Bible, listening to gospel music, and singing along any time she heard a favorite song. She never missed a chance to sing and play the tambourine with the Oak Hill “Jug Band” at nursing homes. She enjoyed playing Spinner and Dominoes with family and friends, working jigsaw puzzles, and filling boxes for Operation Christmas Child. Mary had a love for all nature – whether traveling to the Smokies in the fall, watching birds from her picture window, gardening or fishing a favorite honey hole. She was lovingly addressed as Mother, Sister and Mrs. Mary, but the name she was most proud of was “Granny.”

She was preceded in death by former husbands Olon Nicholson and A.V. Norris, her parents and five siblings.

Survivors include her only child, Beth Nicholson Ranager (George) and one granddaughter, Kelly Nicole Moore. She is also survived by two brothers, Jack Edward Pace (Mary Lou) and Milton Lee Pace (Joyce); stepsons, Ronnie Norris (Pat) and Jamie Lundy; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a special friend, Flora Massey Shepherd.

The outpouring of love means so much during this time. The family extends their love and gratitude to Melissa Rogers, FNP with Rush Foundation Hospital, the nursing staff of Harper’s Hospice Care and to Kenya Seales with Home Instead.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Operation Christmas Child Ministry, c/o Oak Hill Baptist Church ( 6201 Hwy. 493, Meridian, Mississippi 39305) or to The Chapel Fund, c/o Lexington Medical Center Foundation (2720 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia, South Carolina 29169).

