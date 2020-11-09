NASA program coming to Meridian Community College

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars (NCAS) program is coming to Meridian Community College. There will be a 5-week online learning class and an on-campus event.

“Students who participate in the on-campus project will learn about the Artemis project, they’ll learn about NASA in general, they’ll learn about not only the philosophy and the history of NASA, but where NASA is heading in the future," said Valerie Bishop, the associated dean for Institution Effectiveness at MCC. "NASA needs people from all walks of life and lots of professions.”

This is the second year the program will be at MCC. Students who sign-up for the program will learn a lot about NASA’s current and future goals.

“NASA has just in the past year announced the Artemis project, and the Artemis project is getting people, especially a female to the moon by 2024,” Bishop explained.

Students from all local community colleges will be able to participate in the event.

“While this is mainly a STEM event, we welcome anybody in any major as long as they have completed or in the process of completing 9 STEM hours at a local community college,” Bishop said.

The on-campus event will be held in May 2021.

“They will build rovers and use those rovers in a competition, do a lot of teamwork, and learn a lot about NASA," said Bishop.

The deadline to register is November 18. The online classes will be in January and February and the on-campus event will be in May. To find out more, you can go to meridiancc.com/ncas.

