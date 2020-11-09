Advertisement

NASA program coming to Meridian Community College

NASA Program at MCC Flyer
NASA Program at MCC Flyer(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars (NCAS) program is coming to Meridian Community College. There will be a 5-week online learning class and an on-campus event.

“Students who participate in the on-campus project will learn about the Artemis project, they’ll learn about NASA in general, they’ll learn about not only the philosophy and the history of NASA, but where NASA is heading in the future," said Valerie Bishop, the associated dean for Institution Effectiveness at MCC. "NASA needs people from all walks of life and lots of professions.”

This is the second year the program will be at MCC. Students who sign-up for the program will learn a lot about NASA’s current and future goals.

“NASA has just in the past year announced the Artemis project, and the Artemis project is getting people, especially a female to the moon by 2024,” Bishop explained.

Students from all local community colleges will be able to participate in the event.

“While this is mainly a STEM event, we welcome anybody in any major as long as they have completed or in the process of completing 9 STEM hours at a local community college,” Bishop said.

The on-campus event will be held in May 2021.

“They will build rovers and use those rovers in a competition, do a lot of teamwork, and learn a lot about NASA," said Bishop.

The deadline to register is November 18. The online classes will be in January and February and the on-campus event will be in May. To find out more, you can go to meridiancc.com/ncas.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said they used a flashbang to gain entry to the room Hardy had...
Escaped inmate commits suicide after standoff
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Trump supporters protest in Jackson to “Stop the Steal” of the presidential election
Trump supporters protest in Jackson to ‘Stop the Steal’ of the presidential election
Some people are not happy and didn’t want to talk to Newscenter 11 about it. Others are more...
Local reaction to the Presidential Election
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wave to the crowd Saturday,...
‘I just felt this immense wave of relief;’ Some Mississippians relieved, others concerned with outcome of presidential election

Latest News

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Jaquarus White, of Laurel, is accused of entering the...
Laurel man charged in weekend armed robbery
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says it’s “despicable” for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, to...
‘This is despicable’: Reeves blasts Cuomo for saying it’s ‘bad news’ Trump admin. will implement vaccine plan
Local EMA directors discuss COVID task force and vaccine
Local EMA directors discuss COVID task force and vaccine
Some educators say year-round schooling keeps the learning process going with minimal disruption.
State lawmakers consider year-round school