Open Arms Inc. new distribution times

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Open Arms Incorporated has been dedicated to distributing emergency food to the people of Neshoba County, especially during the pandemic.

The food ministry will still hand out food every 2nd and 4th Tuesday for the remainder of the year. But, there is a time change due to day light saving time.

From 3:45 to 5:15 p.m., Open Arms will hand deliver one bag of essential grocery items to each car. Co-chair of the non-profit organization, John Bowen says as long as food insecurity is an issue, Open Arms will address it.

“From 25% of the people in Neshoba County are what we call food insecure. Which means, they just do not know where their next meal is going to come from. Also, 5%, same statistics show that 5% of the people of Neshoba County go to bed hungry every night,” Bowen said.

So far Open Arms has given out more than 4,000 bags of emergency food in the past seven months.

The organization encourages people who want to get involved to make financial donations and bring food.

“Along with the help we receive from the various civic and church groups in Neshoba County, open Arms also appreciates the support we are receiving from the Beta Club of Neshoba Central High School,” Bowen said. “Through their donations of canned foods and other food items.”

