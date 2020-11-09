Restaurants honoring veterans with free meals

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - To say ‘thank you’ to the men and women who risk their lives for our freedom, many stores and restaurants are offering active duty and retired veterans special discounts this week.

Veterans Day is Wednesday.

“They laid down their lives for us. It’s important that we give back to them and to show our appreciation,” said Chili’s General Manager David Poorbagher.

Many restaurants we spoke with are doing just that.

IHOP and Chili’s are just two of many restaurants that are giving out free meals for Veterans Day.

“We are giving out free meals to all veterans. They can come in, sit down, enjoy a nice meal and talk to other veterans. We’re trying to give back to the community. I know Meridian has a lot of ex-military people, so we always try to give back,” said Poorbagher.

“We have our free stacked red, white, and blue pancakes. It will have three pancakes with strawberries, blueberry toppings, and whipped cream. It’s all for our veterans. They serve our country so we’re going to serve them,” said IHOP Manager Vernon Smith.

“Restaurants have been good to want to honor veterans for their service,” said Retired Veteran Jonathan Cufel.

Retired veteran Jonathan Cufel said he is looking forward to the 101st observance of Veterans Day.

“All veterans sacrifice their time to serve this country and they deserve the thanks. Their service to this country is what gives us all the rights. I would like to thank all the veterans who had served. It is very special to me,” said Cufel.

There will be a Veterans Parade in Meridian Wednesday at 3 p.m. Clarke County will have its Veterans Day ceremony in front of the courthouse Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.