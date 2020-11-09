SEC announces Auburn at MSU postponed due to COVID-19
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The SEC announced Monday afternoon that the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs scheduled for November 14th has been postponed due to COVID-19. The game has been tentatively rescheduled for December 12th.
The decision was made due to a number of positive tests within the Mississippi State football program. It is unclear how many student-athletes or coaching staff members tested positive at this time.
