SEC announces Auburn at MSU postponed due to COVID-19

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The SEC announced Monday afternoon that the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs scheduled for November 14th has been postponed due to COVID-19. The game has been tentatively rescheduled for December 12th.

The decision was made due to a number of positive tests within the Mississippi State football program. It is unclear how many student-athletes or coaching staff members tested positive at this time.

