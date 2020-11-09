Advertisement

SEC announces Auburn at MSU postponed due to COVID-19

Source: MGN Online
Source: MGN Online(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The SEC announced Monday afternoon that the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs scheduled for November 14th has been postponed due to COVID-19. The game has been tentatively rescheduled for December 12th.

The decision was made due to a number of positive tests within the Mississippi State football program. It is unclear how many student-athletes or coaching staff members tested positive at this time.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said they used a flashbang to gain entry to the room Hardy had...
Escaped inmate commits suicide after standoff
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Trump supporters protest in Jackson to “Stop the Steal” of the presidential election
Trump supporters protest in Jackson to ‘Stop the Steal’ of the presidential election
Some people are not happy and didn’t want to talk to Newscenter 11 about it. Others are more...
Local reaction to the Presidential Election
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wave to the crowd Saturday,...
‘I just felt this immense wave of relief;’ Some Mississippians relieved, others concerned with outcome of presidential election

Latest News

Chase Elliott (9) races through Turn 4 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix...
Elliott drives from back of the field to first NASCAR title
New Orleans Saints players enter the field together
Brees throws 4 TD passes, Saints rout Brady, Buccaneers 38-3
(Courtesy: Joe Harper/USM Athletics)
Perkins rushes for 3 TDs as Southern Miss rallies, 24-13
Sports with Travis Intro GFX
Sports - November 7, 2020