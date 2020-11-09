Advertisement

State lawmakers consider year-round school

By Ashley Garner
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Public school students in Mississippi could be in the classroom all year long. The Senate Education Committee is holding a hearing Monday to discuss the idea.

The Mississippi Department of Education and the superintendent at Corinth High School are presenting information to lawmakers.

The Corinth School District has used the year-round calendar in the past. It’s also something the Gulfport School District plans to implement in 2021.

The year-round calendar is adjusted to include longer, more frequent breaks throughout the year with a slightly shorter summer break than is provided with a traditional calendar.

Some educators say year-round schooling keeps the learning process going with minimal disruption.

