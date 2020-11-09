Stocks surge after encouraging news on potential Coronavirus vaccine

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It was a record day in the financial world Monday as Wall Street surged to new heights on a burst of hope that the economy can get back to normal following encouraging date about the potential Coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer. In fact, the Dow Jones Industrial soared 1600 points to a new record high during the opening minutes of trade.

Many fear unrest in the financial markets after the elections and all the political unrest we’ve seen in recent years, but a local financial advisor says that’s hardly ever the case.

“The market ignores 90 percent of the rhetoric that comes out of Washington,” says John McCrae, Senior Financial Advisor and Branch Manager for Raymond James in Meridian. “It looks strictly at the economy and if you look back in March when we had that shutdown of the economy, it rallied back up. Now that we have a vaccine on the horizon that looks very promising, the market is rallying in that anticipation.”

McRae also suggest investors stay in the market long-term and to focus on quality, diversity and time.

