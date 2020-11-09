Advertisement

Stocks surge after encouraging news on potential Coronavirus vaccine

A local financial advisor also says the recent elections and political unrest should have little effect on Wall Street
Stock Market surges
Stock Market surges(WTOK)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It was a record day in the financial world Monday as Wall Street surged to new heights on a burst of hope that the economy can get back to normal following encouraging date about the potential Coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer. In fact, the Dow Jones Industrial soared 1600 points to a new record high during the opening minutes of trade.

Many fear unrest in the financial markets after the elections and all the political unrest we’ve seen in recent years, but a local financial advisor says that’s hardly ever the case.

“The market ignores 90 percent of the rhetoric that comes out of Washington,” says John McCrae, Senior Financial Advisor and Branch Manager for Raymond James in Meridian. “It looks strictly at the economy and if you look back in March when we had that shutdown of the economy, it rallied back up. Now that we have a vaccine on the horizon that looks very promising, the market is rallying in that anticipation.”

McRae also suggest investors stay in the market long-term and to focus on quality, diversity and time.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said they used a flashbang to gain entry to the room Hardy had...
Escaped inmate commits suicide after standoff
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Trump supporters protest in Jackson to “Stop the Steal” of the presidential election
Trump supporters protest in Jackson to ‘Stop the Steal’ of the presidential election
Some people are not happy and didn’t want to talk to Newscenter 11 about it. Others are more...
Local reaction to the Presidential Election
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wave to the crowd Saturday,...
‘I just felt this immense wave of relief;’ Some Mississippians relieved, others concerned with outcome of presidential election

Latest News

Veterans Day is Wednesday. Many places are welcoming veterans with open arms and with major...
Restaurants honoring veterans with free meals
LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he anticipates playing Alabama at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 in Tiger...
LSU starting QB Myles Brennan ruled out for Alabama game; several players out due to COVID-19
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined nine other attorneys general Monday in filing an...
Alabama AG joins other states seeking SCOTUS review of mail-in ballots deadline in PA
Two Pickens County schools will be closed till Nov. 30 due to COVID-19 exposure among staff.
Two Pickens Co. Schools closed due to COVID-19 exposure
Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) on election results and path forward