‘This is despicable’: Reeves blasts Cuomo for saying it’s ‘bad news’ Trump admin. will implement vaccine plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says it’s “despicable” for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, to suggest it’s “bad news” that the Trump administration will implement a vaccine plan.

Monday morning, Cuomo went on Good Morning America on the heels of Pfizer announcing its vaccine is 90 percent effective against the coronavirus.

When asked by George Stephanopoulos what he thought of this development, Cuomo responded, “It’s good news, bad news, George.”

He then explained this answer, saying the good news is that there will be a vaccine shortly. The bad news, according to him, is that “it’s about two months before Joe Biden takes over and that means this administration is going to be implementing a vaccine plan.”

Cuomo believes that the Trump administration’s plan is “flawed” and that it “learns nothing from the past.” He also said that since the Trump administration “denied” COVID-19, they were “never ready for it.”

“There was no mobilization of the government,” Cuomo lamented.

These comments soon drew criticism from some on social media, including Gov. Reeves. “This is despicable,” he wrote in a tweet. “Playing politics to prevent a life-saving vaccine from being distributed because he’s jealous that the Trump administration got us here.”

Reeves added that if liberal states “stiff-arm” a safe vaccine, Mississippi will be “first in line to give our citizens the option.”

Fox News anchor Bret Baier also responded to Cuomo’s statements, asking, “Operation Warp Speed is not a mobilization? How are we here so fast?”

According to the Associated Press, Pfizer opted not to join Operation Warp Speed.

But though not a part of Operation Warp Speed, Pfizer did agree to an almost $2 billion deal with the Trump administration for the production and delivery of nearly 100 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine.

UPDATE: Pfizer is now saying that it is a part of Operation Warp Speed.

“Pfizer is one of various vaccine manufacturers participating in Operation Warp Speed as a supplier of a potential COVID-19 vaccine,” said a spokesperson Monday afternoon.

This after the head of Pfizer’s vaccine development told the New York Times earlier Monday that is wasn’t a part of Operation Warp Speed.

