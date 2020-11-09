Two local organization awarded grant money

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Wesley House and Multi-County Community Service Agency received a big donation from Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy presented a check in the amount of $5000 to the Wesley House and $15,000 to Multi-County Community Service Agency to help families stay warm this winter.

Families are facing difficult times and help is needed going into the cold-weather season.

That’s why the Multi-County Executive Director Ronald Collier said they are helping some Atmos Energy customers with housing repairs.

“It can be electrical, plumbing, or a leak in a roof. We will go to the home and weatherize the house. It will create greater efficiency to drive down energy costs for the client. It will allow us to use our dollars and maximize them by helping someone else,” said Multi-County Executive Director Ronald Collier.

Collier said the organization has already begun assisting Atmos Energy customers.

