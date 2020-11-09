Two Pickens Co. Schools closed due to COVID-19 exposure

REFORM, Ala. (WBRC) - Schools in west Alabama are feeling the impact of the virus as two Pickens County schools are immediately moving to remote learning because of COVID-19.

Two schools in Reform will be shut down for almost the rest of November and students will go to virtual learning in the meantime.

Pickens County High School and Reform Elementary School will be closed until Nov. 30th due to COVID-19 exposure of support staff. Students are instructed to sign up on Schoology to complete assignments while away.

If students need Chromebooks or other supplies they pick them up at the schools Monday and Tuesday.

While all Reform students go back to class Nov. 30, high school students will return to a staggered schedule that day.

