’A salute to sacrifice’, annual Veterans Day celebration in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The eleventh hour, on the eleventh day, of the eleventh month.

This Veterans Day, the City of Meridian will come together once again to honor the men and women who made great sacrifices for our freedom.

Several events will take place throughout the day including the annual Veterans Day ceremony which will be held at the Doughboy monument across from the city hall lawn at 10:30 a.m.

Following the ceremony, veterans will be offered a grab and go lunch at 11 a.m., and the day will end with a parade.

Co-chairman Ken Storms says he’s thankful for a city that puts so much support behind veterans.

“Meridian still does it better than many, many, many other cities. I was born just before World War II, but my cousin and my uncle were in World War II and we honored them throughout my whole lifetime,” says Storms.

Chairman Van McCarty says it’s important to pay tribute to those who served no matter what era.

“It’s so important that we just take time to pause and say thank you to the veterans, thank you to their families for the prices and sacrifices they have made in keeping our country free,” says McCarty.

The parade will start at 3 p.m. on 23rd Avenue and move through Front Street.

All are welcome to attend and participate.

Social distancing and other safety measures will be enforced.

