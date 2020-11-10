Advertisement

Arrest made in Houston police sergeant’s slaying

Sgt. Sean Rios with the Houston Police Department was fatally shot Monday on his way to work.
Sgt. Sean Rios with the Houston Police Department was fatally shot Monday on his way to work.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Houston police sergeant.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says the suspect was detained without incident Tuesday on Interstate 10 in west Houston.

No other information on the arrest has been released, but Acevedo promised more details later Tuesday. Police Sgt. Sean Rios was fatally shot Monday while driving to work on Interstate 45 in north Houston.

He was the second Houston police officer to be killed in the past three weeks and the fourth since December.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aysa Branch crowned Miss USA 2020
Mississippi’s Asya Branch crowned Miss USA 2020
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 9, 2020
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says it’s “despicable” for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, to...
‘This is despicable’: Reeves blasts Cuomo for saying it’s ‘bad news’ Trump admin. will implement vaccine plan
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 9, 2020
Tropical Storm Eta's forecast has shifted west, and more shifting is possible.
Tropical Storm Eta’s track is shifting closer to us

Latest News

Lee County officers found a neglected newborn who needed immediate medical attention. Nina...
Mississippi couple charged after baby neglected, born in deplorable conditions, deputies say
Members of the rebuilding committee, local veterans, and city officials stand with the new...
Fallen Veterans Monument being replaced in Neshoba County
Governor Reeves’ youngest daughter tests positive for coronavirus
The contents of a home coronavirus test are seen as residents in Liverpool are receiving three...
US surpasses 1 million virus cases in November