COVID-19 in Mississippi: 128,138 cases, 3,480 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 128,138. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 933 new cases, 37 new deaths and 118 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

So far, 3,480 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,152,661 as of November 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 114,430 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 824 53 93 27 Kemper 348 15 41 9 Lauderdale 2864 141 277 75 Neshoba 1973 111 130 39 Newton 925 29 40 10 Wayne 1076 22 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.