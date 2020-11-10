Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 128,138 cases, 3,480 deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 933 new cases and 37 new deaths Tuesday.
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 128,138. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 933 new cases, 37 new deaths and 118 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

So far, 3,480 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,152,661 as of November 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 114,430 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke824539327
Kemper34815419
Lauderdale286414127775
Neshoba197311113039
Newton925294010
Wayne1076225910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

