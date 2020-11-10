Eta expected to weaken as it approaches the Gulf Coast

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - OVERVIEW: As of the 6 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Eta has maximum sustained winds at 60 mph. The storm is moving south this morning, but it is expected to curve back to the north later today. Eta may briefly strengthen back into a hurricane by Wednesday, but it is expected to maintain its tropical storm-strength for the next several days.

Eta is expected to weaken quickly once approaching the Gulf Coast. In fact, it’s forecast to be a tropical depression by late-Saturday night/early-Sunday morning. Landfall is possible anywhere between the mouth of the Mississippi River and the Florida panhandle.

UNCERTAINTY IN THE FORECAST: A stronger system than forecast could bring Eta more towards the Florida panhandle. An even weaker system than forecast will allow Eta to drift off in the central Gulf of Mexico and just fizzle out before making it back to land. With that uncertainty in place, this forecast is likely to change.

POSSIBLE LOCAL IMPACTS: I’m not expecting any major impacts from Eta in our area. We are in the cone of uncertainty now, but even if the center of the storm were to go through our area, it will be a very weak system.

