Food drive taking place in Lauderdale County Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A food drive will be taking place at the Lauderdale County Ag Center starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Around 1,200 boxes of produce and other food items will be given out to those in need.

“Several weeks ago we received a notification from a representative of the Mississippi Crisis Foundation that they would like to expand their distribution to Lauderdale County," said Lauderdale County Sheriff Sollie said. "They are currently in 26 counties in the north part of the state.”

The event will end once all boxes are given out.

“During this difficult time of crisis, with so many people being unemployed and having difficult financial times, the Mississippi Crisis Foundation was formed to receive these food items from the USDA to assist those who are in need," Sheriff Sollie said. "They’ve contacted the sheriff’s department because they know we go county-wide here in Lauderdale County.”

A plan is in place where people will be able to drive underneath the arena-area in case of rain.

“We’re looking forward to this program continuing," said Sheriff Sollie. "We’ve been told that this is the fourth round of funding from the federal government, so we’re looking forward to this program continuing and us providing some relief to those residents here in Lauderdale County.”

Sheriff Sollie says you do not need to bring anything to receive a box of food, just you and your car.

