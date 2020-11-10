Governor Reeves’ youngest daughter tests positive for coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is asking for prayers after his youngest daughter tested positive for the coronavirus.

He shared a message on Facebook saying, “My youngest daughter just tested positive for COVID-19. She feels OK, but could still use prayers! Please pray for her momma too!”

The governor said that the entire family is getting tested and will be in isolation for the time being.

