Lauderdale County man indicted for threatening violence over internet

Christian Blake Bunyard, 18 (Source: Madison County, Miss., Detention Facility)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Christian Blake Bunyard, 18, of Lauderdale County, Miss., has been charged with two counts of ‘making threats in interstate commerce and one count of making an interstate transmission of an extortionate communication’. U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Michelle A. Sutphin with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi announced the federal indictment.

The government says Bunyard used Snapchat to threaten a school shooting in May and July 2020, threaten to kill and rape African Americans in Oxford, Miss., and to rape another Snapchat user if she did not provide nude photos.

Bunyard was arraigned Tuesday in Jackson where the case has been set for trial Dec. 17, 2020.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.

